Astros' Spencer Arrighetti: Sent to injured list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Astros placed Arrighetti on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with right elbow inflammation, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
Arrighetti gave up just one run in 6.1 innings while punching out a season-high eight batters during his last start Saturday, but he appears to have come away from his latest outing with elbow trouble. The Astros could revert to a five-man rotation until the 25-year-old righty returns; meanwhile, Jayden Murray will come up from Triple-A Sugar Land to provide Houston with extra bullpen depth.
