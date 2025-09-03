The Astros placed Arrighetti on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with right elbow inflammation, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Arrighetti gave up just one run in 6.1 innings while punching out a season-high eight batters during his last start Saturday, but he appears to have come away from his latest outing with elbow trouble. The Astros could revert to a five-man rotation until the 25-year-old righty returns; meanwhile, Jayden Murray will come up from Triple-A Sugar Land to provide Houston with extra bullpen depth.