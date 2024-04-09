Arrighetti is expected to be called up from Triple-A Sugar Land to start Wednesday's contest versus the Royals, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Arrighetti is the Astros' top pitching prospect and he'll replace Framber Valdez (elbow) in the team's rotation after Valdez was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday. The 24-year-old will be making his major-league debut after being selected in the sixth round of the 2021 MLB Draft. He has made two starts with Sugar Land so far this season, producing a 2.16 ERA with 10 strikeouts over 8.1 innings, but the right-hander has struggled with free passes so far, walking seven batters over his two outings. Arrighetti will look to demonstrate better control in order to have to have a successful debut against Kansas City.