Arrighetti will draw the start in Saturday's matchup with the Tigers, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Arrighetti was originally set to start Sunday's series finale, but with Justin Verlander (undisclosed) being a late scratch, he'll have his start pushed up a day. The 24-year-old has produced a 1.23 ERA with 18 strikeouts over 14.2 innings in his last three outings and he'll look to keep it up against Detroit.