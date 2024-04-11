Arrighetti will get another turn through the Astros' rotation, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Arrighetti made his big-league debut Wednesday against the Royals, but he struggled significantly and allowed seven earned runs across only three innings. Positively, he didn't allow a home run and only two extra-base hits, though his control problems did pop up as he handed out three free passes. Despite the uninspiring debut, with both Justin Verlander (shoulder) and Framber Valdez (elbow) sidelined, Arrighetti will get at least one more turn through the rotation.