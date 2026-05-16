Arrighetti (5-1) earned the win Friday against the Rangers after tossing 7.1 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and four walks while striking out five.

Arrighetti's excellent start to the season reached a new high Friday, as he had another impressive showing en route to his fifth win in six starts so far. Arrighetti has allowed one or fewer runs in all but one of his six outings since making his season debut April 15, and while he should experience some kind of regression sooner rather than later, it's impossible to overlook what he's been doing on the mound. Across six starts, Arrighetti owns a 1.50 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP across 36 innings with a 35:21 K:BB. The walks are concerning, as he's issued at least four free passes in four of his six starts.