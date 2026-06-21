Astros' Spencer Arrighetti: Troubled by long ball in loss

Arrighetti (7-3) took the loss against Cleveland on Saturday, allowing six runs on six hits and no walks while striking out eight batters over six innings.

Arrighetti allowed only seven Guardians to reach base, but six came around to score. That was the result of the right-hander serving up three homers, including two to rookie Travis Bazzana. Arrighetti had previously allowed just three long balls over his first 11 outings covering 63 innings this season, so it was unusual for him to struggle to keep the ball in the park. Despite Saturday's blowup, Arrighetti still has a solid 3.13 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 68:32 K:BB on the campaign. He's projected to make his next start on the road against the Tigers.