Wrenn signed with the Astros as a non-roster invitee Tuesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The 25-year-old outfielder slashed a modest .249/.337/.413 for Double-A Corpus Christi and Triple-A Round Rock last season, adding 44 RBI and 25 stolen bases in 105 games played. With just three of those games coming at the Triple-A level, the former28th round pick in 2013 will surely need more minor-league experience before he's ready to join a big-league roster.

