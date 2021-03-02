Cishek gave up back-to-back-to-back home runs in Monday's spring game against Washington, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Cishek's mission of making the Astros bullpen as a non-roster invitee got off to a bad start, but the homer barrage was the result of tinkering, suggesting the outing was an aberration. Two of the three home runs allowed came off changeups, a pitch he rarely throws -- just 58 times over the last seven seasons, according to Baseball Savant. "There's a reason why I don't throw too many of those," said the 34-year-old reliever. Despite the poor first impression, Cishek's track record and wealth of experience is likely to land him a spot in the bullpen.