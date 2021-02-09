Cishek signed with the Astros as a non-roster invitee Tuesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Cishek owns a strong 2.78 career ERA and remained below 3.00 in that category in eight of his first 10 seasons, but he was forced to settle for a minor-league deal after a disappointing 2020 campaign. In 20 innings for the White Sox, he posted a 5.40 ERA and 1.50 WHIP, with his 32.2 percent groundball rate coming in well below his career 48.9 percent mark. If he proves last year was just a blip, he'll be a steal for the Astros, but a rebound can't be taken for granted in the veteran righty's age-35 season.