Cishek allowed one hit and struck out two over one scoreless inning in Sunday's spring game against the Marlins.

Cishek has sparkled since a shaky Grapefruit League debut. After giving up three home runs in his debut, Cishek has struck out 11, walked two and given up two hits over 5.2 innings. The non-roster invitee has not yet secured a spot, but the right-hander moved closer to cementing his place in the bullpen. As evidence that he's going to be on the Opening Day roster, Cishek is scheduled to pitch Monday, his first back-to-back appearance of spring training, per Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle.