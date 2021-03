Cishek has allowed three runs on four hits and one walk while striking out six over 3.2 spring innings.

Cishek had a rough go of it in his Grapefruit League debut, when he allowed all three runs in an inning. Since then, he's allowed one hit and one walk while striking six over 2.2 scoreless innings. The 34-year-old reliever is expected to claim a spot in the bullpen, likely in a setup role, and provide stability to what was an up-and-down unit in 2020.