Souza said he's healthy and ready to play all three outfield spots, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Souza has been limited to just 83 games in MLB since the end of the 2017 season due to underperformance and injury. He was limited by a hamstring injury in 2020, and the year before that it was his left knee. Houston's outfield depth was challenged during the offseason when both George Springer and Josh Reddick left town. The Astros' outfield is expected to consist of Michael Brantley in left, Myles Straw in center and Kyle Tucker in right. Souza is competing for a depth spot with prospect Chas McCormick and non-roster invitee Jose Siri. Barring injury to any of the purported starters, the best outcome for Souza is if Straw doesn't hit enough to maintain the starting job in center field.