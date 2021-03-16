Souza (foot) will start in right field and will bat sixth in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

After fouling a ball off his foot in a workout Saturday, Souza appeared in games both Sunday and Monday, but he was limited to DH duties in both contests. Now that Souza is back in the outfield, the Astros are seemingly comfortable with the health of his left foot. The injury doesn't look like it will derail Souza's bid to win a bench role on the Opening Day roster.