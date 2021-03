Souza is dealing with left foot soreness after fouling a ball off his foot in practice Saturday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Souza limped into the clubhouse with an issue which was originally undisclosed. Thankfully, he appears to have avoided serious injury. As long as the injury doesn't turn out to be anything worse than soreness, he should be able to get back on the field soon and continue his push for a bench spot.