Souza went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Monday's spring game against the Nationals.
Souza started in right field Monday, making his first spring start and beginning his quest to make the Astros roster as non-roster invitee. He's competing for a job as the fourth outfielder but is also getting work at first base during spring training. "The infield is something that's not super foreign to me," Souza told Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. "I've kind of sporadically messed around over there and made sure I stayed ready, because I can see the way the game has moved, and people need to be more versatile." Souza has been limited to just 83 games since the start of 2018 due to underperformance and injury.