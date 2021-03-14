Manager Dusty Baker said that Souza (foot) could be available as a reserve for Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Souza was pulled from his workout Saturday after fouling a ball off his left foot, but he doesn't appear to be dealing with anything more than minor soreness after X-rays cleared him of structural damage. The Astros could decide to err on the side of caution and hold him out of Sunday's contest, but he should check back into the lineup within the next day or two.