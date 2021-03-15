Souza (foot) will bat ninth as Houston's designated hitter in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Souza is likely still dealing with some residual soreness after fouling a ball off his foot over the weekend, but the Astros don't seem overly concerned about the issue. He made an appearance off the bench as a pinch hitter in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Nationals, drawing a walk in his lone at-bat. He'll now get the chance to re-enter the starting nine, but the Astros will err on the side of caution and limit him to an offense-only role while he manages the injury. Expect Souza to pick up a start in the outfield in the next few days.