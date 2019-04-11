Astros' Tanner Duncan: Promoted to Triple-A
Duncan was called up to Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday.
Drew Ferguson (undisclosed) was placed on the 7-day injured list, so the Express bumped Duncan up to the Express in a corresponding move. He's tossed 1.1 scoreless innings at Double-A Corpus Christi in one appearance so far this season.
