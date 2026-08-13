Astros' Tatsuya Imai: Avoids trouble in relief

Imai did not factor into the decision Wednesday against the Giants, allowing three hits and two walks over three scoreless innings. He struck out three.

Making his second appearance in relief for the Astros, Imai managed to work his way through danger, including a bases-loaded jam in the second inning, ultimately holding San Francisco scoreless. Imai has now delivered back-to-back scoreless outings out of the bullpen, allowing just three hits while striking out eight over six innings. Overall, his ERA sits at 5.29 this season with a 1.47 WHIP and 80:42 K:BB across 64.2 innings.