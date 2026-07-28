Astros' Tatsuya Imai: Chased out in first inning Monday

Imai did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing two runs on a hit and four walks over two-thirds of an inning against the Angels. He struck out one.

Imai couldn't find the strike zone, throwing just 12 of 33 pitches for strikes and recording only two outs before being lifted in favor of AJ Blubaugh. A late-game rally by the Astros offense kept Imai from taking the loss, but it was still a disastrous outing for the 28-year-old. Control issues have consistently plagued the right-hander, as Monday marked the third time this season he's failed to complete a full inning in a start. Imai's first MLB season has featured a few bright spots but has mostly been a struggle, as he's posted a 5.83 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 72:40 K:BB across 58.2 innings (15 starts). His next start is tentatively scheduled for Sunday against the Rangers.