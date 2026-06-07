Astros' Tatsuya Imai: Fans eight in victory

Imai (3-3) allowed two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out eight batters over five innings in a win over the Athletics on Saturday.

Houston scored six runs in the first two innings, allowing Imai to go on cruise control. The right-hander gave up a pair of runs in the third frame but didn't allow the A's to get any closer. Imai racked up an impressive 17 swinging strikes and fell one short of his season-high mark with eight punchouts, though he was pulled after five innings having thrown 92 pitches. That snapped a streak of two straight quality starts, but Imai nonetheless continued to turn things around after a rough beginning to his MLB career. He had an 8.31 ERA through his first five starts spanning 17.1 innings, but since then he's gone 2-1 with a 2.12 ERA across 17 frames over three starts.