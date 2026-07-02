Astros' Tatsuya Imai: Gets only four outs in loss

Imai (5-4) picked up the loss Wednesday against the Twins after allowing five runs on four hits and five walks across 1.1 innings. He struck out two.

The start versus Minnesota was the latest hiccup in Imai's up-and-down first season in MLB, as he struggled with control and the long ball Wednesday. After striking out 21 in his previous two starts, Imai was unable to get through the second inning for the third time this season. He was handed his first loss since May and saw his ERA and WHIP rise to 6.14 and 1.47, respectively. The 28-year-old's next turn through the rotation lines up to be a road matchup with the Nationals.