Astros' Tatsuya Imai: Moving to bullpen

Astros manager Joe Espada said Friday that Imai will be moving to the bullpen for the team's weekend series against the Rangers, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Imai struggled in his last start against the Angels on Monday, when tossed only 12 of 33 pitches for strikes and allowed two runs on one hit and four walks while striking out one batter over two-thirds of an inning. He was in line to start in Sunday's series finale, and while a replacement has yet to been announced, Chandler Rome of The Athletic suggested Thursday that Peter Lambert could be on the mound on short rest.