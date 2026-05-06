Astros general manager Dana Brown said Tuesday that Imai (arm) will rejoin the rotation next week versus the Mariners, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

If Imai is kept on a schedule of five days of rest in between starts, he's be in line to start Monday's series opener. He made his second rehab start Tuesday with Triple-A Sugar Land, allowing one run on one hit with a 3:5 K:BB over three innings. Imai -- who is coming back from fatigue in his pitching arm -- threw 63 pitches Tuesday, so he will not be ready for a full workload in his first start back with the big club.