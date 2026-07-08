Astros' Tatsuya Imai: No-decision against Washington

Imai did not factor into Tuesday's decision against the Nationals, allowing two runs on four hits and threw walks while striking out three across 3.2 innings.

Imai put the Astros on the back foot early by giving up a leadoff home run to James Wood. Imai yielded another run in the second and ran up his pitch count to 84 (52 strikes) before being pulled in the fourth inning. He's recorded only 15 outs over his last two starts, which comes after he tossed back-to-back quality starts with 10-plus strikeouts in each of those outings, and he sits at a 6.06 ERA and 1.50 WHIP over 52 innings this season. Whether Imai gets one last turn in the rotation before the All-Star break largely depends on whether Ronel Blanco (elbow) will be activated off the 60-day IL for the Astros' weekend road series against the Rangers.