Astros' Tatsuya Imai: Only gets four outs in loss

Imai (5-4) picked up the loss Wednesday against the Twins after allowing five runs on four hits and five walks across 1.1 innings. He struck out two.

The start today was the latest hiccup in Imai's up-and-down first season in the MLB as he struggled with control and the long ball on Wednesday. After striking out 21 in his last two starts, Imai only struck out two and was pulled after he gave up home runs in the first two innings to Josh Bell and Kody Clemens. Imai picked up his first loss since May and raised his ERA to 6.14 and his WHIP to 1.47. The 28-year-old will presumably start in Washington next week.