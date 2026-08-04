Astros' Tatsuya Imai: Sharp out of bullpen

Imai didn't factor into the decision Monday against the Blue Jays after striking out five across three perfect innings in relief.

Imai was stellar in his first appearance out of the bullpen for the Astros, as he held Toronto without a baserunner for three innings while striking out the final five batters he faced. It's certainly an encouraging development for Imai, who struggled to a 7.71 ERA across 11.2 innings in his last four starts. Houston figures to keep Imai in a bulk relief role for the time being, following his success Monday. Overall, the right-hander is 6-4 with a 5.55 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 77:40 K:BB across 61.2 innings this season.