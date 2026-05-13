Astros' Tatsuya Imai: Takes loss in return
Imai (1-1) allowed six runs on five hits, three walks and two hit batsmen while striking out three over four innings to take the loss Tuesday versus the Mariners.
Imai missed a month due to right arm fatigue. He gave up two big knocks Tuesday, a two-run home run to Randy Arozarena in the second inning and a grand slam to Dominic Canzone in the fourth. Those were the first two homers Imai has allowed in his major-league career. He threw 46 of 80 pitches for strikes in his return from the injured list, so his workload may need to be monitored going forward. With a 9.24 ERA, 2.05 WHIP and 16:14 K:BB over 12.2 innings across four starts, Imai hasn't done much yet to impress in fantasy. He is tentatively projected to make his next start on the road in Minnesota.
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