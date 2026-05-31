Astros' Tatsuya Imai: Tough-luck loss in quality start

Imai (2-3) took the loss Sunday against the Brewers, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out five.

After slinging six no-hit innings his last time out, Imai logged his second consecutive quality start Sunday. The Astros gave him a long leash, as the 28-year-old right-hander tossed a season-high 110 pitches, and Imai gave up two runs or fewer for just the third time in seven starts this year. He'll look to further improve on a 5.52 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 28:20 K:BB over 29.1 innings in his next scheduled outing at home against the division-rival Athletics.