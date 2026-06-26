Astros' Tatsuya Imai: Twirls gem in fifth win

Imai (5-3) notched the win Thursday against the Tigers, allowing no runs on two hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out 10.

Imai was brilliant on the mound Thursday, scattering two singles over six shutout innings. The 28-year-old right-hander has recorded double-digit strikeouts in back-to-back quality starts, a stretch which comes on the heels of his second-shortest outing of the season June 12 in Kansas City. Imai will try to further improve on his 5.36 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 58:25 K:BB over 47 innings in his next scheduled appearance at home versus the Twins.