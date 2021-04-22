Jones (undisclosed) was activated from the injured list and optioned to the Astros' alternate training site Thursday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Astros didn't initially provide a reason for Jones' placement on the injured list, but manager Dusty Baker revealed that the 27-year-old was dealing with side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine. Now that most of the team's players have returned from the COVID-19 injured list, Jones will return to the Astros' alternate training site.