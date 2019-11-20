Play

Jones was added to the Astros' 40-man roster Wednesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Jones improved in his second year at the Triple-A level, hitting .291/.388/.501 with 22 home runs and 84 RBI last year. Given the Astros' infield depth, it is unlikely that he would have a consistent starting role in the majors next year unless the team would face injuries. Jones' addition to the 40-man roster protects him from the Rule 5 draft.

