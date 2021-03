Jones was taking defensive reps at third base and left field on back fields Thursday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Jones has spent most of his professional career at first base, though appeared in the outfield for 70 games at Triple-A Round Rock in 2019. He also had previous experience at third base, though it was much less significant. Jones made his major-league debut in 2020, though is not likely to make the Opening Day roster.