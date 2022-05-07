Jones has begun hitting for the first time since undergoing back surgery, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Jones has been dealing with a back issue since spring training, and while the problem was initially referred to as merely lower-back discomfort, it turned out to be serious enough to require surgery. He was transferred to the 60-day injured list in late April, so he'll be ineligible to return until early June. He's making steps in his recovery now, but whether or not he'll be back when first eligible is unclear.