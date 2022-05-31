Jones (back) began a minor-league rehab assignment at extended spring training May 28, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Jones is taking the final steps in his recovery from a lower-back injury, which has cost him the first two months of the 2022 season. As he gets closer to a return, Jones' rehab assignment will shift to one of the team's minor-league affiliates, though there isn't a particular rush given that Jones is not eligible to be activated from the injured list until June 7. With versatile options such as Mauricio Dubon and Aledmys Diaz already on the big-league roster in Houston, Jones will likely begin his campaign at Triple-A Sugar Land.