Jones is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The righty-hitting Jones' absence from the lineup against a left-handed starting pitcher (Adrian Morejon) suggests he'll likely be on the outs for a spot in the everyday lineup after Houston returned Michael Brantley (quadriceps) from the injured list Saturday. Jones had started at first base or designated hitter in each of Houston's previous four games, going 4-for-15 with a home run, a double and a walk.