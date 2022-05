Jones (back) has been working his way back into baseball activities at the Astros' extended spring training facility, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Jones resumed hitting last week and has continued to ramp up his workload as he's eased back into baseball activities. The 28-year-old is on the 60-day injured list, so he won't be eligible to return until at least June. However, Jones has made encouraging progress in his recovery early in May.