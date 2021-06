Jones went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in Sunday's 8-2 win over the White Sox.

Jones filled in at first base for the resting Yuli Gurriel and delivered his first multi-hit game of the season. He doesn't get many opportunities, so his bat can be rusty when he does start, but Jones delivered his second extra-base hit and fourth RBI on Sunday. The 27-year-old has a .440 OPS in 15 games.