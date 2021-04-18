Jones went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Saturday's 1-0 win over the Mariners.

Not much offense was happening at T-Mobile Park on Saturday, but Houston was able scratch out a run in the fourth inning. Singles by Michael Brantley and Aledmys Diaz set the stage for Jones, who delivered a clutch two-out RBI-single. For Jones, who was called up along with others after Houston placed several regulars on the COVID-19 protocols list, it was his second straight start as designated hitter. He's reached base safely in each game, going 2-for-6 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored. Manager Dusty Baker feels the five players on the injured list, which includes designated hitter Yordan Alvarez, likely won't return until Thursday at the earliest, and maybe later, per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. That means Jones could pick up regular at-bats in the short term.