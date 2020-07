Jones went 0-for-2 as the starting designated hitter in Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Mariners.

Jones, who was recalled Saturday after the Astros placed Aledmys Diaz (groin) on the injured list, made his MLB debut. As a right-handed batter, he got the start against a left-hander instead of lefty-hitting Kyle Tucker. The switch-hitting Abraham Toro, who replaced Jones mid-game Sunday, is also an option going forward against southpaws.