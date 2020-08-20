Jones will start at first base and bat eighth Thursday against the Rockies, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The Astros will be without three lineup mainstays for the foreseeable future after Alex Bregman (hamstring) joined Yordan Alvarez (knee) and Michael Brantley (quadriceps) on the injured list Thursday, which should open up opportunities for the newly recalled Jones to see steady playing time. Jones will pick up a second straight start in the series finale at Coors Field after he served as the Astros' designated hitter in Wednesday's 13-6 win, going 2-for-5 with two RBI.