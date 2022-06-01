Jones (back) will shift his rehab assignment to Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
The first baseman has been sidelined since the beginning of the season with a back injury but he started his rehab assignment at extended spring training May 28 and will now move to Triple-A on Friday. It's possible that Jones will ultimately end up joining Sugar Land once healthy, but he should get a shot at the big leagues at some point this summer. In 35 games with the Astros in 2021, he produced a .245 average with two homers, 16 RBI and 11 runs over 102 at-bats.