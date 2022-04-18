Manager Dusty Baker said Sunday that Jones (back) isn't progressing in his rehab program as quickly as the Astros anticipated and has since visited a doctor in Houston for an opinion on his next steps, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

After being placed on the 10-day injured list April 7 with lower-back discomfort, Jones was expected to spend the minimum amount of time on the shelf or close to it. Instead, Jones has yet to resume baseball activities and looks like he could remain sidelined through the end of April, if not longer. Though Jones currently resides on the Astros' IL, he has a minor-league option remaining and could be sent to Triple-A Sugar Land once he advances to the point in his rehab where he's ready to play regularly.