Jones will be recalled by the Astros on Saturday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Jones didn't crack the Astros' 30-man roster despite an impressive showing during spring training, but he'll join the major-league club after Aledmys Diaz (groin) was placed on the injured list Saturday. Given the team's depth in the corner infield spots, Jones is unlikely to see significant playing time but could make his MLB debut soon.