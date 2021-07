Jones was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land following Tuesday's win over the Athletics, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Jones was brought up last Friday to fill Yordan Alvarez's roster spot while the latter went on the bereavement list. He wound up getting two hits in 11 at-bats during three starts. With reliever Joe Smith (elbow) being activated from the injured list Wednesday, Jones will return to Sugar Land for the time being.