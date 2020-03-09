Play

The Astros optioned Jones to their minor-league camp Monday, Alyson Footer of MLB.com reports.

The 26-year-old appeared in 10 games during the Astros' Grapefruit League slate, going 6-for-17 with three extra-base hits. He'll likely be in line for a repeat season at Triple-A Round Rock after slashing .291/.388/.501 across 531 plate appearances with the affiliate in 2019.

