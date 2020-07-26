Jones will make his first big-league start Sunday at designated hitter while batting seventh against the Mariners.

With lefty Yusei Kikuchi on the bump for Seattle, the hulking right-hander will get the nod. Jones is known partly for his strong defense at first base, but he will be eased in as a hitter only in his first MLB game. The 6-foot-7, 225-pound first baseman hit .291/.388/.501 with 22 home runs, a 12.8 percent walk rate and a 21.1 percent strikeout rate in 125 games at Triple-A last season.