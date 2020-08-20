Jones started at designated hitter and went 2-for-5 with two RBI in Wednesday's 13-6 win over the Rockies.

Jones made his first start since being called up after the Astros placed primary DH Yordan Alvarez (knee) on the injured list. Abraham Toro served as DH the previous three games, but it was Jones' turn Wednesday, and there will be more players used at DH before the end of the season. The team announced Alvarez will undergo season-ending surgery, so there is an opportunity for Jones, who had an .889 OPS at Triple-A Round Rock in 2019, to claim the job as the primary DH.