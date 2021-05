Jones started at designated hitter Wednesday in place of Yordan Alvarez (wrist) and went 0-for-4 in a 5-2 win over the Dodgers.

Alvarez, who is hitless with eight strikeouts over his last 13 at-bats, was penciled into the cleanup spot before being scratched and giving Jones a rare start. Jones is 2-for-13 with an RBI and two runs over five games.