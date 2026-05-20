Astros' Taylor Trammell: Begins rehab assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Trammell (groin) began a rehab assignment with Double-A Corpus Christi on Tuesday, going 1-for-4 with a double.
It was Trammell's first game in a month, as he's been working his way back from a left groin strain. He shouldn't require too many more rehab at-bats before rejoining the Astros' active roster. Unfortunately for Trammell, with Jake Meyers back healthy, the former is likely looking at a reserve role.
More News
-
Astros' Taylor Trammell: Resumes running, light activity•
-
Astros' Taylor Trammell: Shelved by groin strain•
-
Astros' Taylor Trammell: Expected to miss time•
-
Astros' Taylor Trammell: Diagnosed with groin injury•
-
Astros' Taylor Trammell: Exits Monday's game•
-
Astros' Taylor Trammell: Serving as primary center fielder•